Trump Turns Bible Salesman: Offers 'God Bless The USA' Bibles For $59.99 Amid Legal Battles The Bible also features copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.









After Republican Party Presidential nominee Donald Trump took his Truth Social platform public, he is now selling “God Bless the USA Bibles” for $59.99. These developments follow Trump being ordered in February by a New York judge to pay $454 million and another penalty of $83.3 million in a defamation case.

As the Associated Press reports, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social platform, encouraging his followers to purchase the Bibles. The Bible, which takes its name from Lee Greenwood’s country ballad that Trump uses at his rallies, also features copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten chorus of Greenwood’s song.

Trump says in the video, “All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book. I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

On the website for the Bible, it explains that the product is not political and that the website is not managed by Trump or the Trump Organization. Instead, the website says “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness, and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

A similar agreement is in place with 45Footwear, the company that sells golden “Never Surrender High-Tops” and other Trump-branded merchandise. That company maintains that it uses his name, image, and likeness “under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.” CIC Ventures is a company that Trump reported owning in 2023.

Despite Trump’s repeated gaffes and missteps regarding the Bible quotes, he remains deeply popular with white evangelicals.

Trump has been called out several times for misquoting the Bible. In 2016, for example he said during a speech, “Two Corinthians, right? Two Corinthians 3:17, that’s the whole ballgame,” he said, prompting laughter from some students. “Where the spirit of the Lord … right? Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” Many on social media corrected him, saying he should have said, “Second Corinthians.”

