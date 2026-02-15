Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trump Vows To Make Voter ID A Requirement Before Midterm Elections Trump suggested he may use an executive order to push new voter ID rules though.







Donald Trump is adamant about making a national voter-ID requirement official ahead of the midterm elections.

The U.S. president shared his plans to enforce the voter-ID in new posts to Truth Social, released Feb. 13. In the social media snippets, he revealed how he intends to make the legislation happen through an executive order.

Trump blamed Democrats for allowing the requirement to remain unenforced, leaving him to take on the task himself. The president has also claimed to have researched the issue thoroughly. He noted plans to present his case “in the very near future.

“The Democrats refuse to vote for Voter I.D., or Citizenship. The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections,” wrote Trump. “This was not what our Founders desired. I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future.

However, Trump remains convicted on implementing voted-ID before the 2026 midterms this fall. So much so, he is willing to bypass Congress for it.

He added, “There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!”

In a follow-up post, Trump continued his tirade against the Democratic lawmakers and his alleged suspicions regarding their opposition to voter ID.

“We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer. These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS,” he wrote in a subsequent post. “They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations.”

Naysayers fear that the requirement would risk the voting rights of several groups.

A current bill on the House floor, the SAVE America Act, would require proof of citizenship and a photo ID to cast a ballot. According to CNBC, most Democrats condemned the Trump-backed bill for its potential voter disenfranchisement.

While Trump has pushed the bill as helping the GOP, others say the opposite–that many people in red states don’t have the proper ID to vote, while many more Blue state residents hold passports. CNN‘s Abby Phillip tweeted in response to conservative pundit Scott Jennings’ support of the act, “Here are the facts: the 7 states where 2/3 of Americans don’t have a passport. All of them are red states: West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Yes, that’s your home state, Scott.”

Here are the facts: the 7 states where 2/3 of Americans don't have a passport. All of them are red states: West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Yes, that's your home state, Scott.



Married women whose married names aren't on their… https://t.co/H7mv0KkCBa — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 12, 2026

The President intends to push the matter through an executive order, although the validity of such action remains unclear.

“This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil Pushes Voter ID Bill, Drawing Pushback From Voting Rights Groups

