News by Sharelle B. McNair How Comments About Rob Reiner's Alleged Murder Reminds America Who Trump Really Is







While Hollywood and movie lovers around the world mourn the loss of actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, President Donald Trump reminded America it should be all about him with his insensitive and harsh commentary.

Reiner, known for his work on award-winning works like “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and most recently, “The Bear,” was found dead in his home along with his wife Dec. 14. As the news made headlines, Trump decided to put in his two cents as Reiner was an outspoken critic of the indicted leader.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump blamed the crime on the Hollywood legend, saying it was caused by something called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” he wrote.

“He was known to have driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump….”

Donald Trump is a disturbed, sick, narcissistic, evil, sack of shit. Rob Reiner was a better man than he’ll ever be. pic.twitter.com/CW8CO0ktR7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2025

Following almost immediate criticism from all ends, Trump doubled down on his comment during an Oval Office press conference. “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” Trump said regarding the “All in the Family” actor.

Q: Republicans have denounced your statement on Rob Reiner. Do you stand by it?



Trump: “I wasn’t a fan of his. He was a deranged person.”



The man was murdered in his own home and this is the president’s response.



No empathy. No restraint. Just cruelty, even in death. pic.twitter.com/EnKyGEdFEZ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 15, 2025

Democrat and Republican lawmakers, as well as members of the Hollywood community, shunned the president’s comments, with even some of his most loyal fans, like Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), labeling it “wrong.” “Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It’s a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period,” he said, according to ABC News.

However, America shouldn’t be too taken aback by the rhetoric, as it’s seemingly par for the course with Trump. Trump has a history of embracing violence, especially when it caters to those who go against him. Think back to Jan. 6, 2021. The country witnessed several antagonists attacking the U.S. Capitol building in the name of “democracy.” Trump, upon his return to office for a second term, pardoned a number of participants who incited harm against elected officials and law enforcement.

He did the same years prior, shortly after getting elected. When a man rammed his vehicle into a crowd of peaceful protestors who were standing behind the Charlottesville, Virginia City Council’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a public park, Trump labeled the white nationalists who took over the town as “some very fine people.”

So the question remains, why is America surprised by Trump’s comments on Reiner’s murder?

