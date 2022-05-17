Twitter Users Recognize Police Treatment of Heavily Armed White Killers in Comparison to Unarmed, Innocent Black Victims

It’s no secret that Blacks are treated like criminals, even when they are not. Several times over the years, we’ve seen racist white killers be treated with kid gloves by police officers, who wouldn’t hesitate to shoot an unarmed Black man. The latest racist killer, Payton Gendron, killed multiple people, many of whom were Black. Gendron has also been handled gently, despite killing 10 people.

The 18-year-old suspect was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder at Buffalo City Court Saturday night after firing bullets inside of Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. His targets were innocent, unarmed Black shoppers who had no clue they were being preyed upon. The white male live-streamed his criminal act on the social platform, Twitch.

Social media users took the police force to task because of how they handled the suspect. In several Twitter posts, users compared how no force was used to apprehend the white killer, yet, just weeks earlier, in Syracuse, N.Y., an eight-year-old boy was forcefully taken off his bicycle because it was alleged that he stole a bag of potato chips from a store.

Some users listed Black victims of police officers as unarmed citizens who had committed no crime, while naming white criminals who committed heinous crimes but were treated as if they were not perpetrators.

#BREAKING Several people wounded during shooting attack in a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.

Suspect arrested, described himself as a white supremacist and anti-semite in an online manifesto pic.twitter.com/F2ZPSWUSCb — Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 14, 2022

The white supermacist who shot and killed 10 with an AR15 at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood in buffalo, NY was treated better by police than this black child who grabbed some chips from the store. pic.twitter.com/pOOr9CYNHx — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 15, 2022

Payton Gendron: murders 10—calmly arrested Nikolas Cruz: murders 17—calmly arrested Dylan Roof: murders 9—calmly arrested Patrick Crusius: murders 23—calmly arrested Tamir Rice, Aiyana Jones, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner—all unarmed & innocent—killed immediately pic.twitter.com/rSvlXdGnUb — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 15, 2022

Of course, how can we forget the alleged nonviolent crime George Floyd was accused of. Floyd was killed because he happened to be an unarmed Black man who lost his breath as a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Here is a juxtaposition, #GeorgeFloyd got a knee on his neck for more than 9 minutes from a white cop; #PaytonGendron, kills 10 black people in a supermarket; and there not a mark on his body. No bruises, no lacerations, nothing. pic.twitter.com/p5L3iCnUhS — TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 (@KLE1967) May 15, 2022

There were also mentions of other armed, white killers who did not suffer a scratch when apprehended.

It will never not amaze me how the police manage to routinely kill unarmed Black folks while routinely not killing armed, dangerous, murdering white men. Kyle Rittenhouse. Dylan Roof. Payton Gendron. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) May 15, 2022

The Tamir Rice killing by police officers who “feared for their lives” was another example of how officers have zero respect for Black lives, even if it’s the life of a Black child only 12 years old holding a toy gun.

Cops killed 12-year-old Black child Tamir Rice in 1.7 seconds for holding a toy because cops “feared for their lives”—but calmly arrested 18-year-old white supremacist Payton Gendron while he murdered a retired cop, and then 9 more people. It was never about “complying.” — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 15, 2022

Sadly, there are many more examples of how white criminals are treated versus how unarmed innocent Blacks are slaughtered.

Payton Gendron no different than the cowards who were heavily armed white supremacist, mental health freaks in this photo, same for Kyle Rittenhouse, The Race Soldiers..

Greatest Threat To This Nation..White Supremacy..Where is the Mulford Act for white people like these cowards pic.twitter.com/tn3UT8puCN — Xpressionable (@Xpressionable) May 15, 2022

Not even a week ago, body cam footage was finally released of cops killing Quadry Sanders, an unarmed black man with his hands up. 15 shots were fired. Today we watch an armed Payton Gendron be brought in alive, after slaughtering 10 people in Buffalo. This is America. I’m tired. pic.twitter.com/q3f8q4pnVk — bri (@brileighh11) May 15, 2022