TwitterDown: New Twitter Rules Place Strict Limitations on the App User’s Capabilities

Twitter is on track to being the most problematic social app, thanks to new owner, Elon Musk.

Users were taken aback Wednesday when noticing some new rules were put in place. The Hollywood Reporter said the platform is placing limits on the number of DMs to 500 daily direct messages, and limiting tweets and retweets that users can send per day. The new daily tweet limit is now 2,400, however, that will be broken down into “semi-hourly intervals.”

Seeming like a nightmare for marketing experts and social media managers as users hit limits, they will be allowed to try again within a few hours, according to Twitter’s help page. Some tweeters took screenshots of their experience with the unannounced updates, using the hashtag, #TwitterDown.

With #TwitterDown, it’s just a matter of time before it stops working completely. Please connect with me at https://t.co/czjmrZNrH0 pic.twitter.com/b9JX02O9w2 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 8, 2023

Musk is even putting a cap on how many accounts a user can follow per day, which is making influencers and people looking to grow their businesses upset. But in normal Twitter fashion, users didn’t let the site’s kinks get in the way, posting memes to take up time and making fun of the new Twitter owner and reports of his hostile takeover.

I think the bird is on strike until the engineers are rehired.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/jmhUqcwlhB — Sarah B. (@bartsnz) February 8, 2023

Someone at Twitter right now trying to fix the bug for why everyone is overlimit on their daily tweets.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/3xRwwpXouA — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 8, 2023

Black Enterprise reported last year that Twitter’s reputation was on the line when Musk took over. The Tesla inventor allegedly created a hostile work environment, forcing engineers and staff to work “extremely hardcore,” including long, intense hours and weekends, which threw the platform into utter disarray. Numerous questions were raised regarding how much longer the site would survive, creating the hashtag, #RIPTwitter.

The timing of these changes comes as social media execs have been put in the hot seat regarding scary app antics. With the Jan. 6 hearing underway, CNET reported how lawmakers, researchers, and journalists are examining how social media networks played a part in the attacks, as well as other social issues facing the country.