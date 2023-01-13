Historic First: Two Black Men Will Lead Both Chambers of Michigan Legislature

For the first time, two Black men, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and House Speaker Joe Tate, will lead both chambers of the state legislature.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that Tate is new to his role, while Gilchrist is in his second term. Both men are well aware of what the historic moment means for Michigan, but they also understand the task that lies ahead.

“It’s also a huge responsibility I think that we have. We stand on the shoulders of others,” Tate said in a Fox interview. “There have been African-Americans that have been blazing this trail for decades, for centuries since the founding of this country. So, understand the responsibility that we are in this position, but we have work to do.”

While the two men have made history, they’ll have to be vigilant, as Democrats hold a slim two-seat majority in both chambers. Legislative plans for the two men include ending Michigan’s retirement tax, restoring wage and labor policies, and expanding the earned income tax credit.

“We’re going to right that and restore people’s promise that was made to them when they took the pension, when they took less money while they were working, so they could have a fixed set of resources available to them when they retire,” Gilchrist said in the interview.

According to Click On Detroit, the Michigan legislature has become a symbol of diversity in recent years. More than half of the legislature is 50 or younger, 40% are women, and seven members are open members of the LGBTQ community.

Other items on the legislative agenda for Michigan Democrats include repealing the state’s right-to-work law and abortion ban, and expanding civil rights for LGBTQ members.

“We understand the detrimental impacts that right to work and other legislation that have cut workers knees out and we want to make sure that we’re looking at and laying down a path to not only ensure that workers are not only supported, not only valued, but they can see how their value is being played out And ensuring that helps us grow our economy as well too,” said Tate.