Tyga And Avril Lavigne ‘Getting to Know Each Other’ After Confirming Romance in Paris With A Kiss

Tyga and Avril Lavigne confirmed the dating rumors with a public kiss in Paris.

The rapper and rock star were photographed sharing a kiss Monday while standing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week, People reported. The kiss came days after Tyga and Lavigne were seen at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù.

Now with the kiss being seen by the masses, insiders are confirming the budding romance between the two music stars.

“Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other,” a source said. “It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

In addition to the kiss, Tyga and Lavigne were also photographed holding hands throughout the night, E! News reported.

Tyga and Lavigne first fueled dating rumors last month when they were seen dining at the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu. The series of public date nights come on the heels of the “Complicated” rocker ending her engagement to Mod Sun after less than a year.

Mod Sun broke his silence on the split in a February 28 Instagram post writing, “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”

According to sources for Mod Sun, he and Lavigne were “engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.” But the “Sk8er Boi” rocker is seemingly unbothered by her ex’s claims.

One day after Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their relationship with a kiss, the new couple stepped out to attend the Y/Project wearing matching black leather trench coats, Page Six reported.

Tyga has dated around but hasn’t been romantically linked to another big name star since his breakup with Kylie Jenner in 2017. He shares his son, King Cairo, with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.