Tyler Perry Offers $100K To Anyone Who Has Information About The Death Of Gay Black Man In Grenada

Tyler Perry hopes to help solve a murder mystery of a recently killed man in Grenada. He has put up reward money in anticipation of gaining information about the killing of a gay man close to one of his friends.

According to an Instagram post by the successful filmmaker, he is offering a reward of $100,000 to anyone who can supply authorities with information about the death of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson that leads to a conviction. He is doing so in support of Yvette Noel-Schure, who happens to be the publicist for Beyoncé. There is speculation that his sexuality is why he was targeted and killed. He was only 23.

“A few days ago, I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief, she told me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered. My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay.”

Perry states in the post that the killing reminded him of a similar killing in Collier County, Florida, several years ago. Terrance Williams was found dead in prison, and the family old that he hung himself. He also brought up Mathew Shepard, a gay man who was beaten, tortured, and left to die when he was a student at the University of Wyoming on Oct. 6, 1998.

He states that the pain of not knowing what happened can be crippling.

He also wrote, “Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson. Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.”

The Madea producer is asking that if anyone has any information about Robinson’s death, contact The Criminal Investigation Division at +1-473-440 3921.