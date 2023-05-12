Beyoncé Fan Arrested During Opening Night Of Renaissance World Tour

One thing’s for sure, the BeyHive does not play about their Queen. And one fan has learned that neither does the superstar’s security team.

Beyoncé officially kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this week, and fans worldwide were gagged to see the greatest living entertainer do what she does best: SLAY! For nearly three hours, her dedicated and loyal fans were treated to a tour de force; that started with some of her most popular ballads and ran through the entire tracklist of her latest Grammy-nominated offering, “Renaissance.”

Slated to be her highest-grossing tour yet, and projected to bring in over $2 billion in revenue, the RWT already has her fans buzzing.

Including one who may have flown a little too close to the sun. According to HotNewHipHop, a fan was arrested at the Stockholm show after they snuck into the exclusive “Club Renaissance” area. This VIP experience is roped off and includes a concierge team and hosts; to ensure a five-star Beyoncé experience for those willing to cough up the nearly $2,000 asking price.

Many wondered how locked down each section would be and if there would be any wiggle room to move between them. That question was answered as the trespassing fan was seen being escorted out of the arena alongside Beyonce’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure.

A fan got arrested tonight at Beyoncé’s show apart of the #RenaissanceWorldTour for sneaking into the “Club Renaissance” section. pic.twitter.com/ISo9tLZ1Lf — Beyoncé Tour HQ (@BeyonceTourHQ) May 11, 2023

After two sold-out shows in Sweden, Beyoncé continues the European leg of her tour with stops in Paris, Barcelona, London, Amsterdam, and more. The Queen will return to the States in July, with her first North American stop in Philadelphia on July 12. We all await what other surprises the icon has in store.