After Rumors of Her Death, Tyler Perry Confirms Actress Cassi Davis is Alive and ‘Living Her Best Life’

A disheartening rumor was spread that an actress who appeared in two of Tyler Perry‘s sitcoms, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and the spinoff, The Paynes had recently passed. Turns out, it was only a rumor!

It was reported over a week ago that Cassi Davis died of lung cancer at the age of 58 . After receiving several calls and viewing a news item reporting her death, studio executive and television show creator, Perry reached out to Davis. After being skeptical of not hearing the news directly, he called and asked her if she had passed on, and she responded by saying “hell no!”

Perry posted the news of her being alive and asked those who were spreading the rumors to think of the millions of people who love her. He also informed his followers that she is “waiting to shoot the next season of House of Payne.”

“After I’ve gotten several calls from people giving me their condolences and I didn’t know what they were talking about, I was sent this article that’s going around.

“I don’t know how she could have died and nobody told me or her. So I called her and asked her was she dead and she said hell no!

“Can whoever is responsible for this please stop you better be careful when you speak death over a child of God.

“This woman is loved by millions and you’re hurting a lot of people.

“Cassi is fine living her best life with no worries, no cares, no social media, and no drama. She’s waiting to shoot the next season of House of Payne.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Perry recently showed his generosity when he offered financial relief to senior citizens in Atlanta who couldn’t afford to pay their property taxes on their homes.

A press release from the city of Atlanta announced that the studio owner would be donating close to $1 million to long-time senior residents to avoid displacement because of the rising costs of property values.