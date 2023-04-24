Tyrese Calls For Support In Removing Racist Judge In Custody Battle

Fast & Furious cast member Tyrese Gibson has requested media, civil rights leaders and Black fathers meet him in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Tyrese used his Instagram profile to enlist help in an upcoming custody battle against his ex-wife and the mother of his child, Samantha Lee. The R&B singer is accusing Judge Kevin M. Farmer of being racist. He says the judge referred to Lee as a b**ch in front of his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, in his private chambers.

“Now listen, we ain’t together no more. We have our share of issues,” Tyrese said.

“But I have never referred to the mother of my child as a b**ch. To hear this man, this white man, on the bench, wearing a black robe, who is supposed to represent the law, to refer to my ex-wife and the mother of my child as a b**ch… why is he still on the stand?”‘

The actor wants the judge removed from the case and requests Farmer recuse himself. The “How You Gonna Act Like That” crooner also wants media outlets to attend and witness the case, asking to file a rule 22, permitting the press to attend and record all proceedings.

“WE HAVE A RACIST JUDGE IN ATLANTA WHO CALLED MY EX-WIFE AND THE MOTHER OF MY CHILD A BITCH….We tried to get him thrown off the bench…. They kept him on, and not only THAT??”

His post continued: “They just put him BACK ON MY CASE….. meet me at the courthouse at 8:30 am FATHERS for a PRAYER!!!!!!!! Please tag all BLOGGERS, PRESS, AND MEDIA in Atlanta; you guys need to file a RULE 22 motion to be in the actual courtroom with your cameras on IG, FB LIVE, and or the media in itself…..”

The case is set to start on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, specifically, Courtroom 4D. But, before the case gets underway, Tyrese has also asked several prominent Black figures to show support and offer prayer, including civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, legendary Atlanta civil rights leader Andrew Young, and Martin Luther King III.

He says he is doing this for other fathers who aren’t judged fairly in the system.

The “Sweet Lady” singer said he isn’t asking to gain an advantage in the case but wants it to be done fairly and under the legal agreement his former wife signed before they were married. He also requests other judges and/or anyone who has permission to review past transcripts of Farmer’s cases to review his previous custody cases.

