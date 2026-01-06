News by Jeroslyn JoVonn U.S. Expands List Of Countries Required To Pay Up To $15,000 Bonds For Visa Applications The Trump administration has added seven countries, mostly in Africa, to the list required to pay high bonds for U.S. visa applications.







The Trump administration has added seven countries, mostly in Africa, to the growing list of nations whose citizens must post bonds of up to $15,000 to apply for U.S. visas.

A recent notice on Travel.state.gov shows that the State Department quietly added Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan to the list, effective Jan. 1, AP News reports. With 13 countries now designated, and all but two in Africa, obtaining a U.S. visa has become significantly harder for many applicants.

Applicants from these countries now face a significant upfront financial requirement before their visa requests can be processed. Bonds range from $5,000 to $15,000, with U.S. officials saying the policy aims to curb visa overstays and boost compliance. Paying the bond does not guarantee approval to enter the country, and in many affected African nations, the maximum bond exceeds average annual incomes.

The move effectively bars students, entrepreneurs, tourists, and families with legitimate travel plans from entering the country, a move that critics argue disproportionately impacts African travelers and restricts access to education, business, and tourism opportunities. The new additions join countries like Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia, which were added to the list last August and October.

The State Department says certain exemptions still apply, including for lawful permanent residents, some visa holders, diplomats, and athletes attending major international events. Waivers may also be granted on a case-by-case basis if travel is deemed in the national interest.

The additions to the list reflect the Trump administration’s broader effort to tighten U.S. entry requirements, including mandatory in-person interviews for all visa applicants and disclosure of years of social media activity, emails, and detailed information on personal and family travel and living history.

Immigration advocates warn that the expanding bond list signals stricter U.S. immigration policies that hit developing countries, especially in Africa, and could impact education, business, tourism, and diplomatic ties.

RELATED CONTENT: DOJ Leverages Civil War-Era Fraud Statute To Investigate DEI Initiatives At Google, Verizon, And Defense Firms