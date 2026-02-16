Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman U.S. Border Czar Defends Masks For ICE Agents Despite Democrats’ Demands For Removal One of the Democrats' demands to end the government shutdown is a removal of the mask mandate for ICE agents.







White House Border Czar Tom Homan is defending ICE agents’ ability to wear masks amid the government shutdown, as the mandate becomes a point of contention.

Despite not liking them, he insists on the masks’ importance amid claims of increased violence against ICE agents. He appeared on Face the Nation on Feb. 15 to explain his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t like the masks either,” Homan stated, as reported by CBS News.

He also added, “These men and women have to protect themselves.”

He also noted a new report from the Department of Homeland Security, asserting that assaults against ICE agents have increased by over 1300%. Given the proposed rise in violence against immigration officers, the mask mandate offers a semblance of safety and less harassment when off the clock.



However, the backlash against ICE agents continues to grow with their ongoing raids nationwide. In light of the agent-related deaths of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Petti, as well as controversial deportations, many anti-ICE advocates have taken to the streets to protest their increased presence across U.S. cities.

However, the masking remains another barrier to reopening the Department of Homeland Security. The U.S. entered a partial government shutdown over the matter on Feb. 14, with Democratic lawmakers refusing to approve an annual budget without revisions to ICE spending.

In addition to a ban on masks, Democrats are also fighting for agents to wear body cameras and identification, as well as the elimination of racial profiling, before agreeing to a deal. As for the profiling, Homan denied the allegations, stating that ICE agents have the right to question people “based on reasonable suspicion.”

“They want to say, stop racial profiling. That’s just not occurring. ICE will briefly detain and question, but only question someone based on reasonable suspicion. It has nothing to do with racial profiling,” continued the Border Zzar. “There is no racial profiling.”

Homan also criticized another demand, which would require judicial warrants before ICE agents make arrests on private property. The Trump official said Congress should pass new legislation if it wants to make significant changes.

“If Congress wants that change, then Congress can legislate. But right now, ICE is acting within the framework of federal statutes enacted by Congress and signed by a president,” he expressed.

Despite calls from GOP leaders to agree to the budget, Democrats refuse to back down as DHS funding comes to a halt over the polarizing issue of ICE.

RELATED CONTENT: Minding Our Business: From The Nile To Now—How Dr. Ben Built The Foundation Of Modern Afrocentric Thought