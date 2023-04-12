Uber Sponsors the Knowledge House 2023-24 Recruitment Tour

The Knowledge House (TKH) will host their first in-person recruitment series since the pandemic. Launching mid-April 2023 through the beginning of May, the organization will host four (4) in-person recruitment events to reach more Black and Brown people ages 16 – 36 interested in technology. The Recruitment Tour, with generous partnership support by UBER , will take place within each city where they have successful programming – New York City, Newark, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

“Every city we serve has a unique culture and connection to the tech sector, and low income Black and Brown young people across the nation are all eager for opportunities and ready to learn. Since the pandemic we’ve been virtual, but now that technologists are back to hybrid work so are we. I am beyond excited as The Knowledge House continues to build its presence in New York and kick off a second year in our expansion sites in-person and alongside community mainstays. This season I look forward to increasing more awareness of our Fellowships and entreating local support in our new cities for our incoming class,” Antoinette Gregg, Associate Director of Development and External Affairs

The Knowledge House Recruitment Tour will include:

Welcome / Registration Table

On-site Application Process – Bilingual staff and volunteers will help youth and/or adults complete their application for 2023-24 season

Keynote Speeches by The Knowledge House executives and alumni about the program

Complimentary catering (food and beverages) from local Black and/or Brown-owned restaurants sponsored by UBER

Live entertainment by special surprise DJ* (*This will take place at Newark, NJ location)

Tour Dates, Locations and Attendee Registration:

New York, NY | Saturday, April 15, 1-4pm EST | Boys and Girls Club of Harlem, 521 W 145th St, New York, NY 10031

Atlanta, GA | Saturday, April 22, 1-4pm EST | Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Los Angeles, CA | Saturday, April 29, 12-3pm PST | The Heart Department, 1327 Willow St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Newark, NJ – Saturday, May 6, 1-4pm EST | LaunchPad, 625 Broad St UNIT 240, Newark, NJ 07102

The 2023-24 Recruitment Tour will welcome up to 250 new fellows into our leading programs – The Karim Kharbouch Coding Program for teens and Innovation Fellowship for adult jobseekers. Despite the growth of America’s tech sector, less than 10% of tech positions are held by people of color – a distribution that does not reflect our nation. As The Knowledge House continues to solidify a larger national presence, the need for digital upskilling has become more apparent and critical.

The Knowledge House provides direct access for job seekers to participate in free technical job training, connect with industry professionals, secure certifications and find suitable employment. TKH participant experiences range from college stop-out, trade schools, career pivoters, CUNY grads, and more. TKH provides holistic training and support, including cash stipends, career development, technical upskilling, and on-the-job training.

To learn more about the 2023 Recruitment Tour, please contact Kim Marshall, PR Consultant, prdirector@ theknowledgehouse.org or 646.721.4375