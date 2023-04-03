UConn Players Observe Ramadan, Now They’re Playing For A National Championship

UConn players Adama Sanogo, Samson Johnson, and Hassan Diarra are playing in the NCAA tournament while observing Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, when Muslims are fasting—no eating or drinking during daylight hours.

UConn’s big man, Sanogo, spoke with ESPN about fasting during the NCAA tournament.

“It’s definitely hard because, like you say, it’s my faith, and this is something I didn’t start doing this year,” Sanogo said to ESPN. “I’ve been doing this since I was in high school. I used to do it during AAU.

He also stated: “It’s something I’ve been doing since I was little,” Sanogo said to ESPN. “I just have to do it.”

UConn easily rolled over the University of Miami and will face San Diego State for the national championship today.

ESPN reported that Johnson, Diarra, and Sanogo observed fasting during games against Arkansas and Gonzaga. Sanogo admitted to ESPN that the fast tired him during the game against Gonzaga. However, he managed to pour in 10 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists. The fast didn’t deter him against Arkansas, either. Sanogo contributed 18 points and eight rebounds, according to ESPN.

“I think I play better when I’m fasting,” Sanogo added. “I feel a little bit lighter eating nothing all day, so I’m able to run a bit faster.”

UConn’s head coach, Dan Hurley, also spoke to ESPN about his players fasting.

​​“For me as a coach, navigating it was more like panic,” Hurley said to ESPN. “I don’t know much about diet and nutrition and human performance. But we’ve got a great strength coach and athletic trainer that have been able to get up with him early and get some food in him. And then, obviously, the late tip time helps us more,” he continued.

Coach Hurley added: “It was a bigger challenge out west because we were playing so early, and it was like really in the middle of him probably being at his weakest in terms of those things. I think it’s probably the tip time is best-case scenario for us.”