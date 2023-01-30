University of Georgia Says Vehicle Involved In Devin Willock Crash Was ‘Unauthorized’ for Personal Use

If exact rules were followed, University of Georgia football player, Devin Willock might still be alive today.

According to CNN, the Ford Expedition that was being driven by Chandler LeCroy on January 15, should not have been in use that fateful night.

A statement that was released by the University of Georgia Athletic Association reveals that the SUV should have never been used for personal use. It was only supposed to be driven for recruiting activities only.

Willock, who was an offensive lineman for the University of Georgia, and LeCroy, who was a member of the football staff, were killed in the Ford Expedition in a car accident several hours after the team celebrated winning the national championship. Two other people, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, and Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles were injured in the accident.

“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. The continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”

The statement also said that the school is still cooperating with the investigation.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.

According to CBS News, the accident took place in Athens, GA where the 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, who was the driver of the Ford Expedition, died later after being taken to the hospital. She was a football recruiting analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Red and Black reported that a police report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated that the vehicle driven by LeCroy “failed to negotiate a left curve”, hit a curb, and left Barnett Shoals Road. The Ford Expedition hit two poles, two trees, and another vehicle before stopping against an apartment building. It also stated that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.