Barry Jenkins Shocked By ‘Underground Railroad’ Being Used As July 4th Fodder

The director of “The Underground Railroad” series is reacting to Amazon Prime Video suggesting the show as a way to “get in the Fourth of July spirit.”

Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins sounded off on Twitter on Monday, July 3, after taking notice of how his Golden Globe-winning show was promoted ahead of Independence Day. In a since-deleted tweet captured by Complex, Jenkins shared a screenshot showing his show’s description as “Prime Get in the Fourth of July spirit.”

“At first I went but then I went and now I’m like and basically just,” he tweeted.

“Clearly this is some algorithm madness. Though Homer WOULD be the one to use here… so there’s that).”

Jenkins was taken aback by the wording considering his series follows the secret routes escaped slaves used on a quest for their freedom. It has nothing to do with America’s independence on the 4th of July.

Others agreed and questioned Amazon Prime’s intention in the show description.

“This actually feels like an appropriate way to mark the birth of this nation,” one user quipped.

“The Underground Railroad x How to Blow Up a Pipeline Cocktail may be just what America needs this July 4th,” another user sarcastically added.

“So this is @amazon chiming in on the critical race theory discourse, right?” asked someone else.

So this is @amazon chiming in on the critical race theory discourse, right? https://t.co/YBfqtXtwQg — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) July 3, 2023

Jenkins had a few of the responses listed under his “liked” tweets, along with one that claimed to have seen the series listed under “iconic eras.”

The Underground Railroad x How to Blow Up a Pipeline Cocktail may be just what America needs this July 4th https://t.co/0ExnoW1aYl — wes thee director (@wes_andre97) July 4, 2023

I’ve also seen it categorized with ‘Iconic eras’ — Kyle Brazzel (@KyleBrazzel) July 4, 2023

“The Underground Railroad” premiered on Prime Video in May 2021. It’s based on the 2016 novel of the same name and follows the journey of Cora, a young woman who discovers the secret network that helped dozens of enslaved people like herself escape the deep South to freedom in the North.

Jenkins’ series won the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film, the BAFTA for Best International Programme, and received a Peabody Award. It was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

RELATED CONTENT: Icon Mann Reimagines African Diasporic Narratives with Salute to ‘The Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘Sidney Poitier’ Director Reginald Hudlin, Director George Tillman Jr. and Uzodinma Iweala