Icon Mann Reimagines African Diasporic Narratives With Salute To ‘The Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘Sidney Poitier’ Director Reginald Hudlin, Director George Tillman Jr. and Uzodinma Iweala

Yesterday, ICON MANN (IM) unveiled their upcoming in-person events centered around this year’s awards season where IM will celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of filmmakers Reginald Hudlin (Sidney Poitier, House Party, Boomerang), George Tillman Jr. (Soul Food, Men of Honor), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball, The Old Guard), and The Africa Center’s Uzodinma Iweala, in addition to partnerships with the National Film Authority of Ghana, Uganda Communications Commission, and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC.

ICON MANN returns to awards week with an expanded format to include film sessions with emerging media-driven African nations Ghanaand Uganda on Tuesday, March 7th at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the new luxury hotel from the Accor Group. The forum, entitled ‘Africa2 America,’ places the African creative sector in Hollywood for the development of bilateral exchange. ICON MANN reteamed with Sony Pictures for the annual ICON MANN HONORS dinner, which will take place on Wednesday, March 8th at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California. This season the theme is ‘Reimaging African Diasporic Narratives.’ 2023 Honorees include Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reginald Hudlin and Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of the Africa Center NYC and NY Times Best-Selling Author of ‘Beasts of No Nation.’

“It’s a marvelous time to be Black and creative. We are griots, world builders, and originators of culture. There is great joy and cause for celebration in that as we reimagine African Diasporic narratives with the Africa 2 America delegation sessions and our ICON MANN Honors,” states Tamara N. Houston, Founder. “We know how imperative it is to amplify collective communities of wealth, wellness, and enterprise across professional sectors. Being intentional about our work and collaborations with media-driven African countries like Ghana and Uganda is foundational to being authentic storytellers and way makers.”

Private Events include:

Tuesday, February 28

ICON MANN + SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT present ‘An Evening With George, The MIraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World,’ a fireside chat and film retrospective with ‘Big George Foreman,’ director George Tillman Jr. , moderated by Tom Rothman , Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

Tuesday, March 7

ICON MANN’s Africa 2 America film market sessions partners officially with the National Film Authority of Ghana and Uganda Communications Commission.

Delegation leaders include: Juliet Asante , CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA) representing Ghana Irene Sewankambo, Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission Mukiza Robert , Director General of Uganda Investment Authority Dr. Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Ugandan Tourism Board



Wednesday, March 8

ICON MANN HONORS, a red-carpet media awards dinner in Beverly Hills at the Waldorf Astoria, salutes those who are ‘Reimaging African Diasporic Narratives’ 2023 Honorees: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Reginald Hudlin ( Sidney Poitier ), and Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of the Africa Center NYC

Saturday, March 11

ICON W o MANN the inaugural all-female session, presented by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. An exclusive forum of sisterhood invested in financial and emotional wellness with Senior Level female executives, producers, directors, and actresses (inclusive of six MS Advisors)

Former Presenters and Attendees: Kevin Feig (President of Marvel Studios), Halle Berry, Kobe Bryant, Channing Dungey, David P. White (Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco), Common, Quincy Jones, Barry Jenkins, Chadwick Boseman, Charles King, Derrick Johnson (CEO of NAACP), David Oyelowo, Djimon Hounsou, Don Cheadle, Hayma Washington (Television Academy, former President), Idris Elba, John Ridley, Kevin Hart, Leland Melvin (NASA), Lonnie Bunche (Smithsonian), Michael B. Jordan, Ndaba Mandela, Paris Barclay (DGA, former President), Ron Kirk (U.S. Ambassador), Ryan Coogler, Steve McQueen, Ted Sarandos (Netflix), and more.

