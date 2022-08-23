Unleash The Full Power Of Microsoft Office With This Bundle

Those familiar with Microsoft Word don’t need to be informed about its many benefits.

The leading software suite has long held its standing in the technology space, and those young and old are in some way familiar with it. You can find it anywhere from elementary school classrooms to Fortune 500 offices.

While its many programs have provided countless benefits, navigating its many crevices can take some time and patience. With this bundle, you’ll receive the best of both worlds.

For a limited time, you can purchase The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 for $79.99. That’s a savings of 95% from its MSRP ($1,949).

The cornerstone of this bundle is the lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021. This package of programs includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. It can be installed on one Windows PC, and robust customer service is given to buyers.

Eight Office-specific courses come with the purchase, allowing you to dive deeper into the programs and use them to their full capacity.

Courses include Microsoft Word 365 (4.4 stars), PowerPoint From Beginner To Advanced Level (4.6 stars), Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables (4.6 stars), and Microsoft OneNote: Beginner to Advanced (4.3 stars), among others.

For example, the Excel course covers raw data structure, layout and styles, along with more than 80 lectures spanning five hours. The PowerPoint course includes 100 lessons and 11 hours of content, where students will learn how to design amazing slides, learn shortcuts that will save them time, and explore how to think outside of the box with animation possibilities, among other tools.

The better your understanding of Microsoft Office, the more efficient you can be while using it for an array of tasks. Purchase this deal today and tap into its benefits. As a bonus, for every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Prices subject to change.