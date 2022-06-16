UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.

Diana Williams, the owner of Dancing Dolls, took to Facebook to post a heart-wrenching tribute to a member of her dancing team of the hit lifetime show ‘Bring It,’ which aired for five seasons, confirming that Dyshea Hall passed away after an accident.

“This child had an affect on all of us and left something with us all that we will never forget,” Williams wrote. “These girls are not just our dancers, they are family, they are our kids, they are our students, they are apart of us forever.”

The team was featured on the Lifetime reality series ‘Bring It!’

According to WSB-TV:

“Police released images of two persons of interest and the white car they were driving.

DeKalb County investigators also confirmed one of the victims in the shooting outside Kroger is related to family members involved in a shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital the same night. DeKalb County Police say the cases are not connected.

Anyone with information on the shooting in DeKalb County is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or DeKalb Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.”

As previously reported, another Dancing Doll Shakira Gatlin, 19, was fatally wounded by gunfire at a home on Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Barnes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson police disclosed that Gatlin had been shot in the head while an underaged male was “mishandling a gun.”

Authorities questioned the young man, and he expressed that the shooting was accidental.

This is such a sad turn of events. Our prayers go out to the Dancing Dolls family.