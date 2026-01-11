Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards Verona ‘VJ’ Jones Steps In To Lead Urbanworld Film Festival As It Hits 30. Explains Why This Moment Matters As Urbanworld celebrates another decade, Jones is clear-eyed about both the challenges ahead and the opportunity they present.







Verona “VJ” Jones is stepping into a pivotal moment in her career as she prepares to lead the Urbanworld Film Festival into its next chapter. A seasoned marketing executive and cultural strategist with longstanding ties to film, television, and independent storytelling, Jones—co-founder of the publicity and marketing firm Verbal Slick—will lead Urbanworld through a milestone year as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. Jones spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE and reflected on legacy, community, and the responsibility of stewarding one of the industry’s most enduring platforms for Black filmmakers while navigating a cultural landscape defined by reinvention, collaboration, and purposeful change.

You’ve accepted the role of director of the Urbanworld Film Festival for 2026. On a personal level, what does this represent for you at this stage of your career?

Urbanworld has always represented Black excellence to me. It represented the top tier of our community, our culture, film, and television. By around 2013, I was attending regularly.

After the pandemic, the festival was hit hard, and then the strikes came. I still loved Urbanworld, but it was different. It was not the same experience. That was the moment I started thinking maybe I could help from a publicity standpoint.

How did that support evolve into a leadership role?

In 2023, we [Verbal Slick LLC.] were given the opportunity to lead publicity and content capture for the festival. That experience was incredible. This year, I was placed in an interim role during the final three weeks of the festival. It was a whirlwind, but receiving the offer to officially direct the festival for 2026 was huge.

Urbanworld is approaching its 30th year. How does that legacy factor into your thinking?

Urbanworld turning 30 is significant. Stacy Spikes is not only the founder but a true visionary in film and technology. He created the festival after attending Sundance and seeing a lack of representation. This is decades-long work. My responsibility is to honor that legacy while helping shape what the next 30 years of Urbanworld can look like.

What do you feel you bring to the table as a director?

I bring an understanding of both sides of the industry. I have spent the last 15 years working with film from the client side, so I understand what clients want to see, what they expect in terms of return on investment, and how festivals can activate partnerships in meaningful ways. I also bring a deep respect for independent filmmaking.

How do you plan to expand opportunities for independent filmmakers through the festival?

I am a connector by nature. Through the innovation summit, we want filmmakers to not only learn about emerging tools like AI, but understand how to use them positively for storytelling. It is about bringing thought leaders together, sharing knowledge faster than we have in the past.

You’ve spoken about a shift happening right now. What do you see changing in Black culture and community?

I feel a consciousness shift around how we support one another. I have seen more collaboration in 2025 than probably my entire career in targeted marketing. I have watched sisters come together and say, “You’re better for this gig,” or “Let me pass this opportunity to you.” That is where I want us to be. That kind of intentional sharing of opportunity matters.

When the festival ends, how will you define success?

Success is filmmakers feeling taken care of, sponsors feeling excited, rooms being filled, and people being able to say, “We did that.” We did not have a lot of time to plan. Being able to look at the signage, the lobby, the energy, and know we built something meaningful.

As Urbanworld celebrates another decade, Jones is clear-eyed about both the challenges ahead and the opportunity they present. Her vision centers on connection, innovation, and care for creators, balancing respect for the festival’s founding mission with an urgency to evolve. For Jones, success is not only measured in packed rooms or polished programming, but in filmmakers feeling seen, supported, and empowered to move forward.



