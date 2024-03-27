March 27, 2024
Video Of A Disheveled Keith Murray Emerges And Has Hip-Hop Fans Concerned About The Veteran Emcee
Murray's manager, Antwone "APthatGuy" Payne admitted that it was Murray in the video but it was old footage from several years ago.
In a video purportedly taken several years ago, a “fan” caught former Def Squad (a rap crew that consisted of Erick Sermon, Redman, Keith Murray, and Hurricane G) looking disheveled in front of what looks like a motel. In the clip, recently posted to TikTok, the person filming it is heard asking Murray if he wanted $20 and if he would rap for her to get it.
In the TikTok video that may have already been removed by a user with the handle of @Madelineclopez1, Murray is seen standing outside a motel room when the person filming approaches him. She says, “Look who it is. It’s Keith Murray.”
As he tries to hide his face, he questions why she is filming him. She responds, “Because you’re famous and cool.”
She then asked the “Get Lifted” rapper if he wanted money and offered $20 to record him.
Can we talk about Keith Murray for a minute? I’m more pissed off at the woman recording. It’s hard to see him this way. One of the greatest MCs of our time. pic.twitter.com/f8mMokGz2K
— 🦋 Bel Papiyon 🦋 (@reignofglitter) March 23, 2024
After people on social media sites blasted the poster amid concern for Murray and hip-hop fans alike, his manager, Antwone “APthatGuy” Payne, in a statement to BET.com, admitted that Murray was in the video but stated that it was old footage from several years ago.
“First and foremost, we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who reached out. Yes, indeed, that footage does depict Keith Murray from several years back, during a challenging period where he was unfortunately taken advantage of. Let this video serve as a stark reminder of the dangers and vulnerabilities associated with drug use.”
He expressed that Murray is doing better and that he is committed to “his journey of sobriety.”
“However, that was then, and this is now! We’re ecstatic to share that Keith Murray is now and has been for years in a completely different space—vibrant, healthy, and firmly committed to his journey of sobriety. It’s truly remarkable to witness his transformation!”
View this post on Instagram
He also stated that new music and live performances are coming soon.