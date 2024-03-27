by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Video Of A Disheveled Keith Murray Emerges And Has Hip-Hop Fans Concerned About The Veteran Emcee Murray's manager, Antwone "APthatGuy" Payne admitted that it was Murray in the video but it was old footage from several years ago.









In a video purportedly taken several years ago, a “fan” caught former Def Squad (a rap crew that consisted of Erick Sermon, Redman, Keith Murray, and Hurricane G) looking disheveled in front of what looks like a motel. In the clip, recently posted to TikTok, the person filming it is heard asking Murray if he wanted $20 and if he would rap for her to get it.

In the TikTok video that may have already been removed by a user with the handle of @Madelineclopez1, Murray is seen standing outside a motel room when the person filming approaches him. She says, “Look who it is. It’s Keith Murray.”

As he tries to hide his face, he questions why she is filming him. She responds, “Because you’re famous and cool.”

She then asked the “Get Lifted” rapper if he wanted money and offered $20 to record him.

Can we talk about Keith Murray for a minute? I’m more pissed off at the woman recording. It’s hard to see him this way. One of the greatest MCs of our time. pic.twitter.com/f8mMokGz2K — 🦋 Bel Papiyon 🦋 (@reignofglitter) March 23, 2024

After people on social media sites blasted the poster amid concern for Murray and hip-hop fans alike, his manager, Antwone “APthatGuy” Payne, in a statement to BET.com, admitted that Murray was in the video but stated that it was old footage from several years ago.