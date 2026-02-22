Sports by Mary Spiller Vikings Receiver Rondale Moore Dies At 25; Death Under Investigation Police say the wide receiver was found in his Indiana garage.







Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at age 25, authorities in Indiana confirmed Feb. 21, as tributes poured in from across the NFL.

The Floyd County coroner told The New York Times that Moore’s death remains under investigation and that an autopsy was scheduled for Sunday. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the athlete was discovered Feb. 21 inside a garage at a property in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana. Bailey told several media outlets that Moore died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Moore, a standout at Purdue University, entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2021, selected by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent three seasons in Arizona before a series of knee injuries altered the trajectory of his professional career. In 2024, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons but was later placed on injured reserve after suffering another knee injury during training camp.

Before the 2025 season, Moore signed with the Vikings. However, he tore his ACL during the team’s first preseason game and was again placed on injured reserve.

As reported by The New York Times, In a statement the Vikings said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore.”

Statement from Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell: “I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2026

The organization added, “While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale’s family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.” The team concluded, “Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also released a statement, saying, “I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death.” He described Moore as “a humble, soft-spoken and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots,” adding that “as a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.” O’Connell said the team is “heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream,” and offered prayers to Moore’s loved ones.

Can’t even begin to fathom or process this.



There’s just no way.



Way too soon.

Way too special.

So much left to give.



Rest in Peace Rondale. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2026

You wasn’t alone bro.. I told you I know how you feel — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 22, 2026

Jeff Brohm, Moore’s former college coach at Purdue, shared his own remembrance. “Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm wrote. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone.”

He continued, “A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with.” Brohm concluded, “We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much.”

No way man!! Just talked to you 😢

This one hurt my heart 😓

Rip4 — TYRONE TRACY JR (@TyroneTracy) February 22, 2026

Several NFL players also reacted publicly. Hall of Famer J.J. Watt wrote, “Can’t even begin to fathom or process this.” Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown posted, “You wasn’t alone bro.. I told you I know how you feel.” Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. added, “No way man!! Just talked to you. This one hurt my heart.”

