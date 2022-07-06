Virginia Retiree Strikes A $250K Lottery Win After Playing Numbers He Saw In A Dream

For one Virginia man, dreams do come true.

When Alonzo Coleman woke up from a dream, he would remember these lottery numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18. And the rest is history.

WTVR reported that the Henrico retiree became $250,000 richer from striking big in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game — all because he followed his dream.

“It was hard to believe!” Coleman told Lottery officials of the June 11 drawing. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

At Glenside Corner Mart, Coleman spent $2 on the numbers that came to him while he was asleep. He looked at the playslip, and saw that he had matched all six numbers, which lottery officials described as an “unusual sequence,” per a press release.

The statewide Bank a Million game reveals drawings Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. It is played by choosing your own numbers on a playslip by picking six different numbers from 1 through 40. The Bonus Ball is not selected by the player but is drawn each draw. The total play must add up to $2, but you can determine your wager. The prizes of 250,000, 500,000, and $1 million can be awarded after federal and state tax withholdings.

“Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson told the news outlet. “Using that ‘Play Your Way’ feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers.”

In addition to the winning numbers, the Bonus Ball was 19.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.

Since 1999, all Virginia Lottery profits have been donated to K-12 public schools in the state. In 2020, the Lottery generated more than $595 million for K-12 Virginia public schools. A year later, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education.

You go Alonzo! We’re here for it!