Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After Six-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student.

On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.

After the vote, Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law characterized Parker as “a capable division leader who has served Newport News for nearly five years through some extremely challenging circumstances. This decision is based on the future trajectory and needs of our school division,” per 13News Now.

Parker, will depart his post with two years’ salary paid over 12 months, according to the separation and severance agreement. He can also be paid at his hourly rate at the time of his termination if the board “requests the Superintendent’s assistance in transitioning his duties to his successor, or for other purposes.”

According to police, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner was teaching her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School when she got shot by a student on January 6. .

Police Chief Steve Drew has described the shooting as “intentional,” adding that the boy had the gun “on his person,” and fired one round, per The Associated Press. Zwerner was struck in her hand and in her chest.

After the shooting, Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before being released.

The community outrage began after Parker revealed that at least one administrator had been notified that the boy may have had a weapon on the day of the shooting. The student’s backpack was searched, and although no weapon was uncovered, police were not informed of the tip. The incident occurred hours later.

Newport News police confirmed that the first-grader’s mother legally purchased the 9mm handgun. However, she was uncertain how her son got his hands on the weapon.

At a school board meeting last week, teachers and parents poured in with complaints of the school board’s disregard of “repeated complaints about misbehavior” and “few consequences due to a misguided emphasis on attendance and other education statistics.” For instance, they claimed that students who “assaulted” classmates and staff were commonly permitted to remain in the classroom.

In addition, it was argued during the meeting that the shooting could have been prevented.