Vivica A. Fox Tells Joe Budden to ‘Sit Down’ While Defending Megan Thee Stallion

Vivica A. Fox tore into Joe Budden for his harsh criticism of Megan Thee Stallion amid the highly-publicized Tory Lanez trial concerning her 2020 shooting.

Joe became the topic of discussion on Cocktail With The Queens on Tuesday, despite it being a holiday-themed episode. Fox Soul shared a clip from the show highlighting Fox’s critique of Joe’s recent comments about his “dislike” for Megan.

“Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit…down [and stop] hating on that girl,” Fox quipped.

The Independence Day actress went on to accuse Joe of being jealous about the level of success female rappers are receiving in the current hip hop scene.

“Y’all mad cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y’all ’bout yourself and look sexy widdit. It’s a new day!”

Fox also noted all the “facts” that have been revealed amid the ongoing trial have proven that Megan was indeed “shot” during the July 2020 encounter.

“But if you wanted some attention, to be honest with you, I think that’s the wrong one to try and get it from. Because it’s really coming out,” Fox said. “Facts are finally coming out after so many years of this trial being long awaited that she was, in fact, shot.”

Fox’s strong words came days after Budden took to his podcast to blast Megan about to the people he claims she mistreated behind the scenes.

“I stand in my dislike…Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationships with in this industry, so I’m biased,” Budden explained.

“You can’t just treat my friends and people I f*** with and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

Joe Budden explains his dislike for Megan Thee Stallion; claims she have done some horrible things to some great people he have known in the industry for 15 years. pic.twitter.com/kRrqmoJUnS — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) December 18, 2022

Joe Budden is not a fan of Megan Thee Stallion: "I don’t like that girl"pic.twitter.com/WhZoZ4TuNa — 🚨‼️Now HipHop News‼️🚨 (@NowHipHopNews_) December 19, 2022

Elsewhere, during Budden’s lashing on Cocktails With Queens, Claudia Jordan called out Joe’s alleged domestic violence incidents with his exes and also questioned why people are focusing their criticisms against Megan on her sexual history, TMZ reports. Jordan also referenced Budden’s fallout with his former co-hosts Rory and Mal.