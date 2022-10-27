WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates His Momma’s Birthday With Traditional Samoan Dancing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has got some moves – and by the looks of it, his mother, Ata Johnson, does too!

On Wednesday, the inseparable mother-son duo were celebrating Mama Johnson’s birthday with family, friends, live music, and traditional Samoan dancing. The Black Adam star posted to Instagram to share a special highlight of the momentous occasion.

In a heartwarming video, Johnson’s mother is seen stunned in a red two-piece skirt set, which pays tribute to her Hawaiian and Samoan roots. She danced away as the live guitarist, drummer, and dancer set the tone.

Johnson is also seen throwing money into the air above the dancer in acknowledgment of her graceful performance. It is a tradition that the Samoa and Tonga people do during special occasions.

In a sweet caption, Johnson wished his mother a happy birthday, calling her “the matriarch of our aiga,” which is the Samoan word for “family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

“We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture.” The caption continued, “Grace, beauty, dignity, respect and strength. You can feel the mana of our ancestors all around us.”

He went on to express gratitude for how instrumental his mother has been in “teaching” his three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

Through the years, Johnson has proven that he doesn’t hold back in showing his mother his appreciation. Back in June, the former pro wrestler surprised his mother with a new home, and the gift brought her to tears, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry. These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy. I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a good shot at becoming a good, caring human being,” he wrote in a social media post.

Having surprised his mother many times before, he added, “but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That’s my dream.’“