Wayne Brady Addresses The ‘Biggest Misconception’ Of Being Pansexual

Wayne Brady is addressing the misconceptions about his pansexual identity and how “indecisive” people think he is about his sexuality.

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star attended the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 14, where he addressed the confusion around the term “pansexual,” and the “research” even he had to do to better understand the sexual identity.

“I had to do research and find out what it was that I was,” Brady told People. “I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual. It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.”

“What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless,” he continued. “So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re non-binary, trans, I don’t care.”

Brady, 51, explained how his attraction to someone is more about “the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving — so I win.”

The Let’s Make A Deal host came out as pansexual in August 2023 and initially explained his sexuality as “Bisexual — with an open mind!” Brady shares his daughter Maile, 20, with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and serves as a co-parent to a child she welcomed with her husband Jason Fordham in 2021.

The actor and television personality credits Robin Williams’ death in 2014 for sending him on a path of self-discovery where he asked himself “Wayne, um, are you gay?” In October 2023, Brady opened up about the depression and anxiety he’s battled over the years and how coming to terms with his sexuality “goes part and parcel with the mental health piece.”

“I look at it as being able to love whomever I want no matter the vessel,” Brady shared in his only televised interview about his sexuality. “I never spoke about it before because especially in my generation, you were raised to suffer in silence. Whatever your truth is. You should be able to feel like you walk in that daily because that’s the only way to really be free.”

