Longtime NFL Official, Wayne Mackie Dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died last week at the age of 62.

According to NFL.com, Mackie passed away last Thursday in Florida. He was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.

We are deeply saddened to share the news of Wayne Mackie’s passing. He will forever be remembered by those who knew him as one of the kindest, nicest, most genuine individuals any of us have ever known ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sA4pPth46v

The National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Friday on Mackie’s passing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of a treasured member of our NFL family. Wayne Mackie unexpectedly passed last night while in Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Tonya, and three daughters.

“In the last two decades, Wayne solidified his standing as a highly-respected on-field game official, serving as a head linesman at Super Bowl 50 and officiating in two conference championship games during his NFL career. Wayne entered the NFL in 2007, and spent 10 years establishing himself as one of the League’s top officials at his position. Though his on-field officiating career ended in 2016, Wayne joined the NFL’s officiating department in 2017 and has continued to impart his expertise on the next generation of NFL officials through training and development.

“Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life.”