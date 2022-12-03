‘We Love Tocha,’ Xscape Address Group Drama With LaTocha Scott and Rocky Bivens Cheating Rumors

The ladies of Xscape took to the radio to clear the air on all the chatter and hearsay surrounding their rumored rift with LaTocha Scott.

The Xscape trio of Kandi Burruss, Tamika “Tiny” Harris, and Tamika Scott all appeared on Atlanta-based V-103’s The Big Tigger Show Thursday where they were asked about everything from the Soul Train Awards dress mishap to allegations of LaTocha’s husband, Rocky Bivens, impregnating Unykue Foucha.

When it comes to the cheating rumors, which the ladies addressed first, Harris confirmed the trio has no say on Scott and Bivens’ “personal business.”

“We don’t really know what’s going on in they bedroom in they personal business,” harris said, with Kandi adding, “That ain’t got nothing to do with us.”

When it comes to the group’s current status with Scott, they confirmed she’s working on a “gospel solo project” and hasn’t been around to keep up with group appearances. Burruss went on to reveal the status of her personal relationship with Scott.

“I’m going to be honest and say that she and I never really communicate,” she revealed. “We haven’t communicated in months.”

Burruss also confirmed all the “arguing” that took place while they were filming their reality show over the summer. Tamika Scott, LaTocha’s sister, jumped in, noting how “it shouldn’t have been” as dramatic as it turned out. She also confirmed the “real life” drama is no “gimmick” and is not to reel in viewers for their reality show.

They also discussed the dress difference at the Soul Train Awards and said they initially had no issue because Scott looked “beautiful.” But they did note the disagreement on the red carpet outfits ahead of the award show.

Burruss said her personal family issues with Scott should’ve never been spoken on publicly. Tamika also said her sister started “alienating” herself from the group after signing a solo deal ahead of filming the group’s reality show.

When it comes to the group’s feelings for Scott, they will always have love for their “sister” and are hoping to mend broken fences.

“At the end of the day, we love Tocha, and we don’t want to be going back and forth on the internet, trying to bash each other,” harris said.

As Xscape group drama saga continue, fans are waiting to watch this now-highly anticipated reality show.