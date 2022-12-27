Weatherman Al Roker Shares Cozy Christmas Photo with Family

The holiday season seems like it has been very festive so far for Today weatherman Al Roker.

Roker posted a heartfelt photo on Dec. 25 of him and his family gathered around the table in matching pajamas.

“From our family to yours, #merrychristmas,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

According to Today, pictured around the table with Roker was his wife Deborah Roberts, their son Nick, and daughter, Leila. Roker’s older daughter Courtney also joined the breakfast feast with her husband, Wesley Laga. The menu included a veggie gruyere frittata, arugula, bacon, and Courtney’s homemade cinnamon buns.

The family and their dog Pepper appeared in matching green pajama sets, designed with images of Snoopy and Woodstock.

Roker shared photos of all the meals they enjoyed over the holiday weekend, including Christmas Eve dinner, where ham, asparagus, brown rice, and a salad were on the menu for the family. The following day, the family enjoyed a spatchcock turkey basted with mayonnaise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Roker revealed his new favorite holiday tradition with the Today staff: everyone not fighting.

“If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win,” Roker said.

The weatherman expressed his appreciation for his three older children that make the season easier.

“Now it’s, ‘Oh, we’ll get up around 9 o’clock.’ And that’s just great,” he said, reflecting on when he used to have to get up at 6 a.m. to check for presents when his children were younger.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the weatherman has received much support and joy this holiday season, including a visit from Today colleagues, who serenaded him outside his New York City abode.

Roker has been battling health issues this year and has been in recovery since finding blood clots in his legs and lungs.