Week 4: Black History Month National Events Closing Out February

Black History Month is a nationwide movement that celebrates and educates about Black culture and the achievements of African Americans and Black people across the diaspora.

To continue the monthlong immersion into Black history and the evolution of Black culture, check out BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate 100 years of Black history and culture across America.

Week four of Black History Month typically shifts from the initial excitement and momentum to a more profound and exploratory phase. Events during this period blend historical narratives, cultural celebrations, and community knowledge sharing, enabling participants to transcend mere remembrance and delve into understanding the enduring legacies and ongoing contributions of Black communities.

Black History Month Author Conversation Series – Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, which operates under the New York Public Library, is among the top global repositories of Black historical records and will host an author talk and an archival discussion. The event involves analyzing current Black academic work alongside contemporary literary output by Black writers. The event will start at 6:30 PM on Feb. 27 at 515 Malcolm X Blvd in Harlem, NYC. Harlem continues to serve as the worldwide intellectual center for the African diaspora, and Week 4 programming demonstrates how archival preservation supports modern-day intellectual leadership. The event is free to attend, but an RSVP is required

25th Annual African American Cultural Celebration – North Carolina Museum of History

Because of renovations at the North Carolina Museum of History, the 25th Annual African American Cultural Celebration will take place at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. The festival includes live performances, storytelling, artisan demonstrations, educational programs, and cultural activities for children and their families. The event focuses on African American artistic culture, intergenerational storytelling, and community education while maintaining Black history stories specific to the state. The event starts at 10:30 AM, with performances from United States Colored Troops reenactors, Carver High School’s Sound of the Swarm Marching Band, and The Magic of African Rhythm. Attendees can participate in workshops on cowrie-shell jewelry making and quilting while watching demonstrations of pottery, basketry, jewelry, and textile arts by artisans. The North Carolina Association of Black Storytellers will perform live storytelling. The event provides free admission to the general public.



Young John Lewis in Concert – Roswell Roots Festival

The hip-hop musical Young John Lewis in Concert will perform at the Roswell Roots Festival in Roswell, Georgia (Metro Atlanta). Theatrical Outfit presents a production that uses spoken word, original music, and theatrical storytelling to depict the early life of civil rights leader John Lewis. The event will take place at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, located at 950 Forrest Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075. The performance will start at 7:00 PM on Feb. 26. Modern audiences will learn about John Lewis’ legacy, which showcases his early activism.





TITAN: The Legacy of Reginald F. Lewis – Reginald F. Lewis Museum

TITAN: The Legacy of Reginald F. Lewis exhibition at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in Baltimore, celebrates the business accomplishments of the first African American to create a billion-dollar company. The exhibit examines Black economic leadership and legacy within the national business narrative and is available to visitors who have general museum admission during regular operating hours. The exhibit will remain on display through April 30.



Black History Month Closeout Celebration – DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago hosts a full-day cultural celebration to mark the end of Black History Month. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10:30 AM – 7:30 PM, and will include performances, film screenings, and community programming. DuSable is the central hub for Chicago’s Black history observance, as it is one of the nation’s oldest independent Black museums. The event is free to attend, but some sessions may require RSVPs.

Giving You the Best That I Got – California African American Museum (CAAM)

The California African American Museum (CAAM) in Los Angeles presents Giving You the Best That I Got, a major exhibition featuring works by prominent Black artists. The exhibition uses painting, sculpture, photography, and multimedia works to study joy, resilience, and excellence in the African American experience. The exhibition runs through Black History Month and early spring. Its title is dedicated to artistic excellence and emotional depth while putting Black cultural contributions at the forefront. The exhibition requires museum admission, and visitors should consult CAAM’s calendar for special talks and tours related to the show.

