Wells Fargo Donates $800,000 to 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The Wells Fargo Foundation is providing $800,000 to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to expand economic empowerment programming for youth, underserved communities and the members of the 100.

The grant was announced during the 100 Moving In Faith Prayer Breakfast, convened in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference, according to a press release. This pledge of support builds on the more than 25-year history between the two organizations and strengthens a strategic plan with programs that deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that meet community needs.

The work of the 100 addresses the needs of marginalized youth by delivering the most impactful programming and resources possible in the areas of mentoring, education, health and wellness, economic empowerment and leadership development. Through the engagement of committed volunteer members at the local level, collaborative partnerships with like-minded organizations and committed stakeholders like Wells Fargo, the 100 has achieved remarkable and measurable outcomes.

“As a company we share a common vision with the 100 for greater racial and economic equity and closing the racial wealth gap in our country,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact.

“The 100 is known for empowering generations of black youth and we look forward to continuing our work together to engage young people and prepare them for financially independent futures.”