Wendy Williams’ $10 Million Salary Was Cut Immediately After She Left Talk Show in 2021

Amid mounting concern and speculation over Wendy Williams‘s health and finances in wake of her longtime daytime talk show coming to an end, new reports reveal just how much money Williams lost once she stopped appearing on The Wendy Williams Show last year.

The reveal comes after Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed documents requesting to resume the monthly payments he was receiving from the talk show queen, The Sun reported. In response to the filing, Williams’ lawyers fired back, claiming the former host has not received a salary from the show since her exit in October 2021.

“On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff’s disability and incapacity,” Williams’ attorney wrote.

Williams’ attorney went on to cite the divorce settlement agreement she and Hunter signed in January 2020 stating no payments would resume in the event Williams had no TV gigs.

“If, for any reason, [Plaintiffs] contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated and [Plaintiff] does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary,” the filing states. “[Defendant] understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification.”

Williams’s attorney further confirmed that the former talk show host “presently has no other television show being aired and paying her any income, let alone an equivalent salary.”

While hosting her 13-season daytime talk show, Williams was paid $55,000 an episode, roughly $10 million a year. Since exiting the show, Williams has had her Wells Fargo accounts frozen amid claims she “was of unsound mind,” and the bank suspected “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

Fans have also expressed concern for Williams amid recent video clips appearing to highlight her ailing health.

Whew! Continued prayers for #WendyWilliams as she appears to be struggling with balance in newly surfaced footage 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RbXdO71aJN — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) November 27, 2022

Days later, Williams became emotional after one fan gave her praises during a live event.