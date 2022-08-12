Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’

Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum.

The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience.

“Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back, trust me,” Wendy said in the short clip.

“TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive #cohost #nyc,” she wrote in the caption.

Ma$e’s “Welcome Back” played in the background before a shot of Wendy’s new show logo popped onto the screen. While the short clip was meant to rile up Wendy’s fans ahead of the new show, the video sparked more worry about the state of her health.

“I love you Auntie but trust me we would rather see you all healed up then [sic] bringing us the messy gossip,” one fan wrote. “I personally care more about you then than that.”

“Get well 1st!!! That’s the most important thing ❤️,” wrote another.

“She’s seems different. Hope she’s ok. 🙏🥴,” added someone else.

Elsewhere, fans expressed concern about Wendy’s manager and the podcast’s executive producer, Will Selby, and speculated if she’s being pushed beyond her limits, as captured by Atlanta Black Star.

“Ugh can we make sure the manager isn’t taking advantage of her?” one follower asked. “This whole vibe & her with these scripted lines doesn’t sit well with my spirit.”

“Someone please save her from whoever this new ‘manager’ is. I love her too much,” another user added.

Earlier this month, Wendy’s manager dished about how happy she is in her personal and professional life following the end of The Wendy Williams Show in June.

“Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast,” Selby told People. “That’s the focus right now.”

Selby also said that Wendy’s budding romance with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in the “really, really early stages.”

“She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast,” Selby said.

“Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse.”