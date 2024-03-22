What Did He Say?! Tim Scott Gets Dragged On Social Media Over Bizarre Trump Pitch

Failed presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) went on a confusing rant about his former nemesis, Donald Trump, that has made the rounds on social media.

Scott appeared on Fox News with host Sean Hannity to answer some questions surrounding the GOP’s strategy for the 2024 presidential election. When asked how Republicans can “fight back” against the “left’s” treatment of Trump, Scott went into full campaign speech mode, saying “we have the right candidate.” “This is our time to stand up for what America is today, not this utopian American dream that is our nightmare,” he said.

Scott: This is our time to stand up for what America is today, not this utopian American dream that is our nightmare pic.twitter.com/xldDQnWg8t — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

With that statement alone, potential voters were lost and took to Twitter to inform the Senator that he made no sense.

One user said, “Tim Scott as a potential VP candidate is a dystopian nightmare,” while another pointed out how weird he was becoming as the days go by. “Tim Scott has been getting weirder and speaking out more, but he is always so negative these days,” @murrayb560sl wrote.

Tim Scott has been getting weirder and speaking out more but he is always so negative these days. — 🕉️ Murphy 🍁🇺🇦 (@murrayb560sl) March 20, 2024

Some picked up on how much more he is talking now than when he ran his campaign. “Scott, you didn’t even do this much talking on your own Presidential Run,” @LisaCampbell102 said with a disgusted emoji.

Scott you didn’t even do this much talking on your own Presidential Run🥴 — Lisa Campbell (@LisaCampbell102) March 20, 2024

While some users called Scott an “embarrassment” and the “epitome of self-hatred,” others took a moment to point out his lack of proper grammar. Calling the American dream a “utopian nightmare” means the opposite of what he may have been referring to. According to Merriam-Webster, “utopia” is “a place of ideal perfection, especially in laws, government, and social conditions.”

Voters corrected him. “Did he mean to choose the word ‘utopian’? Or would he really prefer the opposite, which is ‘dystopian?’” In definition, the word means “of, relating to, or being an imagined world or society in which people lead dehumanized, fearful lives.”

The rumored vice-presidential candidate didn’t stop there. Scott carried on while claiming Trump represents the working class of America. “He represents the victim who understands clearly the only thing standing between the liberal elite and the everyday American is former President Donald Trump,” Scott said.

Senator Tim Scott: “Donald Trump is uniting a coalition of working Americans, and liberal elites are PETRIFIED. If you are disgusted by our two-tiered legal system, then ensure your voice is heard on Election Day.” pic.twitter.com/DycRLSw4Tz — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 21, 2024

That’s a different tune from what analysts are saying. The New Republic called Trump “no friend to the working class,” especially when it comes to labor policies. It called Biden’s labor efforts “aggressively pro-worker” while “Trump’s were anything but.”