White Man Charged With Leaving Racist Messages to Rep. Maxine Waters

A white man has been arrested and charged with leaving several racist voicemails for Black congress member, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

According to The Hill, a 60-year- old Houston man, Brian Michael Gaherty, tis accused of leaving multiple racist voicemails with Waters’ office in Hawthorne, CA. The messages were left in August and November of 2022 and threatened to kill or assault the congresswoman, according to an affidavit filed last Thursday by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Guest.

Gaherty allegedly left at least 11 voicemails that threatened two other congresswomen of color since last September.

The investigation into Gaherty by Capitol Police began after one of Waters’ staffers spoke with him in November 2022.

He allegedly said to one of Waters’ staff members, “Tell Congresswoman Maxine Waters when I see her on the street I’m going to bust her upside her head.” He also said, “F**k who this is, tell that lying b**ch I’m looking for her.”

He was also identified as the same individual who left racist voicemails with Waters’ office four other times, in August and earlier in November.

Capitol Police spoke to Gaherty in October, which led to him calling her a snitch in the next voicemail message he left.

“You snitch… Now we gotta come over here and take care of our f**king business. You know what I’m saying?” he allegedly stated. “Be careful, b**ch. Watch your back, man.”

Fox News reported that on Monday at a detention hearing, Gaherty’s bond was set at $100,000, and according to court records, his bond was executed and he was expected to be released.

After being arrested on April 13, Gaherty was charged with transmission of a threat to injure the person of another interstate commerce. Protect Rep. Maxine Waters at all costs