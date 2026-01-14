News by Sharelle B. McNair Looks Familiar? Department of Labor Gets Side-Eye For Messaging Mirroring Nazi Slogan Director of research at Data & Society Alice Marwick touched on the shift of extremist language and media coming from MAGA loyalists saying it's now coming directly from the Trump Administration.







Nazi symbolism seemingly keeps appearing within the Trump administration as the Department of Labor (DOL) is under fire for its new slogan, “One Homeland. One People. One Heritage. Remember who you are, American,” similar to a slogan used in the early 20th century, USA Today reports.

When the agency posted the slogan on X with a montage video of what American life once was, criticism poured in, expressing concern that it mimicked one of the central slogans of the Nazi Party and its leader, Adolf Hitler, saying: “One People, One Realm, One Leader.”

Social media users started reposting and responding to the imagery, highlighting the comparisons and recalling learning about the slogan in schools. “Hey, I remember this one, there’s history books written about it,” @dannyonpc wrote. “And those who coined it aren’t the good guys.”

While the agency has yet to respond to the backlash, this isn’t the first time a federal agency or leader under the Trump administration has seemingly embraced Nazi ideology.

Just one day before the DOL post, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted an odd image of a man riding through a snowy mountainous terrain beneath a stealth bomber in the air. The caption read, “We’ll have our home again,” with a website link encouraging people to become members of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency – better known as ICE.

British historian, Third Reich and Nazi Germany expert Adam Tooze reposted the imagery, labeling the phrase as coming from a “white nationalist anthem.”

US government agency tweeting out lyrics from a white nationalist anthem popular in Mannerbund circles. https://t.co/JOgFM8FzaN https://t.co/WrAsSh27AX — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) January 9, 2026

ICE agents continue to be under fire for their actions that have resulted in violence and deaths in some of America’s metro cities. Most recently, in Minneapolis, an agent, Jonathan Ross, is being accused of fatally killing Renee Good during a controversial enforcement operation.

And former Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk was accused of using Hitler’s famous arm salute during a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally.

Director of research at Data & Society, Alice Marwick, touched on the shift in extremist language and media coming from MAGA loyalists, saying it’s different from President Donald Trump’s first term. “There was a sense of plausible deniability before,” Marwick said, according to The Intercept.

“Those dog whistles were being done by supporters. Now they’re being done directly by the administration.”

In late 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard revealed a new policy no longer labeling swastikas, nooses, and other extremist emblems as symbols of hate. In the interim, the team will now categorize them as “potentially divisive.”

