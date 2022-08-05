Wife of Singer Ne-Yo Files for Divorce Accusing Him of Fathering Another Child

Crystal Smith is officially breaking up with singer and songwriter Ne-Yo, to quote the performer’s 2008 heartbreak bop, according to TMZ.

Smith filed divorce papers in Atlanta this week accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, of numerous extramarital affairs, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

The model alleges that the singer stepped out of their marriage and fathered a child with another woman. The couple were married for eight years and shared three children, Isabella Rose, 1; Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 4; Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Smith said in court documents that their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” TAccording to ET Online, theirseparation date is documented as July 22, 2022,

She wants primary custody of their three children and joint legal custody, in addition to child support and alimony, TMZ reports.

Ne-Yo also has two children — Madilyn Grace, 11, and Mason Evan, 9 — from a previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

Smith has endured a rocky relationship with her celebrity husband, and in 2020, she filed for divorce, claiming the union was “irretrievably broken.”

However, she rescinded the petition, citing the pandemic and the subsequent government-mandated quarantine as the reason for their renewed relationship.

In 2021, they reaffirmed their vows and welcomed their third child. However, over the weekend, Smith took to her Instagram account to signal there was trouble in paradise when she posted a lengthy note to announce the end of the relationship due to his incessant philandering.

“Eight years of lies and deception,” she wrote. “Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected. To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Further adding that their relationship was nothing but “wasted years and heartache.”

The post has since been removed.

Ne-Yo responded tersely, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” and requested privacy.

The singer, however, has not confirmed his wife’s allegations of having a child outside their union.