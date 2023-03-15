Academy President Says Will Smith Can Get His Oscar Engraved, ‘He Earned It’

Last spring, Will Smith won an Oscar after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in front of the whole world. Traditionally, winners of an Academy Award get their nameplates added to the award at the Governors’ Ball after the conclusion of the ceremony.

Smith never made it to the Governors’ Ball, so his Oscar doesn’t bear his name and the honor he received. However, he can still get the nameplate.

Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told The Hollywood Reporter that Smith can still get the nameplate although he “can arrange” to have it done.

After the controversy at last year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned the King Richard star from attending any events by the Academy for 10 years. Yet, Yang said that since Smith legitimately won the award, he should have that nameplate attached to the award.

“He earned the Oscar. He should have his name engraved on it. I don’t know if he should personally come. But yeah, we can arrange.”

She was also asked about what went through her head when the actual assault took place last March. She said that she went “numb” but initially thought, like most people that night, that when Smith approached Rock, it was an act. Until she found out it wasn’t.

“Like everyone else, in the beginning when Will walks onto stage, we’re like, ‘Oh, this is a funny bit. He is going to pretend he slaps him, and then Chris is going to act stunned,’” she said. “And then it was like, ‘OK, well that’s over.’ And then he goes back to his seat and then he starts shouting—that’s when, of course, everyone said, ‘Oh my God, this is real.'”

Yang said Rock was asked to host this year’s event, but he declined.