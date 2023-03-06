Will Smith is ‘Still Remorseful’ About Slapping Chris Rock, ‘Tried Unsuccessfully to Make Amends’

If you saw Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Netflix over the weekend, it was clear the comedian is still not on good terms with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith after being slapped at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Rock used the last minutes of his Chris Rock: Selective Outrage special to tear into Will and Jada, in response to last year’s infamous Oscars slap. The Top Five star said he is “not a victim,” while accusing Will of showing “selective outrage” when he attacked the comedian live on stage, while seemingly ignoring the many others who made negative comments about the Smiths as well as Jada’s embarrassing confession of an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock said in his stand-up routine.

“Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.'”

Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq — Don Salmon (@dijoni) March 5, 2023

The comedian’s take on the Smiths in the wake of the Oscars slap showed that the fallout between the Hollywood stars remains ongoing and might’ve even gotten worse. But according to insiders, Will “felt terrible for so long” about smacking Rock at the Oscars, People reported.

“He’s tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris,” a source said.

“But beyond that, family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them” while dealing with the aftermath of the incident, the source said. “It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful.”

The Emancipation star sought out advice and mentorship from his close circle, and reportedly believes he has grown from the situation.

“Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person,” the insider explained.

Meanwhile, Rock obliterated Will during his set, claiming “everybody in the world” called Will a “bitch” after the “entanglement” news.