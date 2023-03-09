Will Smith Reportedly ‘Embarrassed and Hurt’ by Chris Rock’s Jokes in Netflix Special

Chris Rock unloaded the clip on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at the end of his Netflix comedy special, and his scathing jokes reportedly “hurt” the Smiths’ feelings.

Rock finally broke his year-long silence on the infamous Oscars slap during the close of his Selective Outrage special that aired live on Netflix on Saturday. The famed comedian called out the famous couple and accused Will of showing “selective outrage” when he slapped the comedian live on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards.

“Will Smith practices Selective Outrage. Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s—t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” Rock said.

He was referencing the Smiths’ infamous Red Table Talk episode in 2020 where Jada admitted to engaging in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she and Will were separated.

“We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” Rock continued during his live set. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. Why the f—k would you do that s—t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, OK?”

Now, in the wake of the comedy special, insiders say Will is “hurt and embarrassed” by Rock’s jokes.

“Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

According to sources, Will and Jada knew about Rock’s comedy special, but opted out of watching it for obvious reasons.

“He didn’t watch it, but he had people tell him what Chris said,” the insider said, noting that “Will and Jada (Pinkett Smith) have seen comments about it.”

Will reached out to Rock to apologize and make amends, to no avail. Now, after a year of the slap making headlines, the Smiths just want it to be over.

“Will apologized to Chris and would like for Chris to let it go,” the source added.

The Emancipation star also reportedly thinks Netflix was “distasteful” in agreeing to air Rock’s live comedy special.