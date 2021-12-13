With Green Monday, Find Out Your Dog’s True DNA Make Up At A 20% Discount.

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to own a dog then you know just how special the relationship can be. More than just pets, they end up becoming a member of your family, and in many cases, they’re their favorite member.

Dogs, like people, come with their own set of personality traits and quirks. By knowing exactly what breed of dog you have can make dealing with its traits and quirks easier. Oftentimes, though, our dog’s full DNA makeup remains a mystery.

With the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you can put those breed questions to rest.

Finding out the breed of your dog is painless for both you and your four-legged friend. Once you place your order, a kit containing a swab applicator will be sent to you. The applicator is then swabbed on your pet’s cheek. From there, you’ll send in the applicator back to the company and wait for the results, which are usually sent within fewer than two weeks.

A custom photo certificate of your dog’s uncovered breed and genetic composition, along with a percentage breakdown of the levels found in your dog’s DNA will be sent back to you. Also included with your dog’s DNA report is another report on the personality traits and health concerns of your dog’s breed.

In 2020, the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test received a GHP Biotechnology Award for Leaders in Ethical Canine Genetic Testing.

With the allergy-testing kit, you’ll learn the intolerances and insensitivity of your dog, along with what foods to keep away from them.

Knowing the exact breed of your dog can help you give it the best life possible. With the DNA DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you don't have to wonder any longer.

