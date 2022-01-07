With Power Bar, You’ll Never Worry About Your Device Running Short On Juice

Gone are the days when just having one wireless device was sufficient. These days, a new piece of wireless technology is released seemingly every other day. Cell phones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and even smart glasses are just a few of many options people carry around on a daily basis. While the addition of these wireless items has made life easier and more convenient, we still haven’t been able to find a way to use them without a battery.

While technology hasn’t yet called for the abolition of batteries, the Power Bar: Multi-Device Wireless Charger is a worthy alternative. Fitted with three wireless charging spots, this powerhouse effortlessly charges your devices. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $149.99.

While the Power Bar comes with three wireless charging spots, it can power up to four devices simultaneously. The three included charging spots can be dedicated to AirPods, iPhones, or any Qi-compatible device. These are powered through 7.5W Qi wireless charging. Apple Watches can be charged through 5W Magnetic wireless charging.

Further showing off this unit’s power, the Power Bar’s 30W USB-C PD output can juice up your MacBook. This product has been reviewed by one verified purchase, who rated it 5 stars.

While most Apple products can be powered by this device, it’s compatible with many different brands, such as Samsung Galaxy S6 and up, Google Pixel and Nexus phones, and mobile phones from Sony, LG, Nokia, and others. The Power Bar features a sleek, white finish, and it weighs just over one pound. Also included with your purchase are a USB-C to USB-C braided cable, a USB-C to lightning braided cable, and a USB-C to USB-A adapter tip.

Nothing is more disheartening than running out of power on your wireless devices. Protect yourself from such incidents and purchase the Power Bar today for $149.99.

Prices subject to change.