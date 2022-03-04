With RescueData, Never Worry About Losing Valuable Files Again

These days, our personal computers and mobile devices double as personal safes as they typically contain troves of personal data that’s of the utmost importance to many. Everything from files that contain social security numbers, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and passports to important email messages are stored on our devices. All this is well and good until the unthinkable happens and the aforementioned documents are deleted and seemingly lost for good.

For such situations, RescueData offers a lending hand. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to RescueData for just $49.99. That’s a savings of 88% from its MSRP ($419).

With RescueData, any of your deleted information can be retrieved and saved, no matter if you placed them in your computer’s recycle bin ages ago or if you accidentally erased them. RescueData is the ultimate data recovery software.

It’s been featured in Gizmodo, Engadget, Digital Trends, Digital Journal, and other leading digital technology publications.

RescueData offers recovery for all types of files, including PDFs, multimedia, messages, mail, and more. It also offers the capability of retrieving data from internal hard drives and solid-state drives, and it supports SD cards and USB storage.

With this software, you can scan and preview your files before you recover them to make sure they’re the correct files or data. An easy three-step process is all that’s needed to recover your files: Select, scan, and recover. That’s all it takes.

This software requires a device with Pentium processors, a Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, or 7 operating system, and at least 2 GBs of memory. This program can be used on one device.

Our computers are tasked with cataloging some of our most sensitive and important data. Rest assured knowing that no matter what, you won’t have to worry about accidentally deleting it and losing it for good. Purchase this product today while it’s available at its limited-time price of $49.99.

Prices subject to change.