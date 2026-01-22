Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Wizkid First African Artist To Surpass 10 Billion Streams When it comes to breaking records, Wizkid is the wiz.







Afrobeats artist Wizkid is the first African artist to surpass 10 billion Spotify streams across all credits, according to Chart Data.

Asake and Wizkid’s “Jogodo” has already broken the all-time record for biggest streaming week for any song in Spotify Nigeria history (over 5 million). With two days remaining in the tracking week. pic.twitter.com/H3K22hyK1q — chart data (@chartdata) January 21, 2026

The online platform monitors data and provides real-time updates on music charts and sales. It also reports that as of Jan. 18, Wizkid has reached every billion-stream milestone, which range from 1 billion streams to 10 billion, on Spotify.

The achievement comes ahead of the superstar’s upcoming project, REAL Vol. 1, a collaborative EP with fellow Afrobeats star Asake. The four-track release is scheduled to arrive on streaming platforms on Jan. 23.

The duo gave fans a sneak peek with the lead single, “Jogodo.” Chart Data announced that the song set a record on Spotify Nigeria, surpassing 5 million streams.

Asake and Wizkid’s “Jogodo” has already broken the all-time record for biggest streaming week for any song in Spotify Nigeria history (over 5 million). With two days remaining in the tracking week. pic.twitter.com/H3K22hyK1q — chart data (@chartdata) January 21, 2026

In October 2020, the Lagos, Nigeria, native released his fourth studio album, Made in Lagos. The album, which reached number one on the Billboard World Album chart, included the hit single, “Essence.”

The collaboration with Tems became the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. His sixth album, Morayo, earned the biggest streaming debut for an African album on Spotify.

Additionally, HBO premiered the documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, directed by Karam Gill, in December 2025. The film follows the artist from his hometown to London.

In 2023, Wizkid performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first African artist to sell out the iconic venue.

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, emerged on the music scene in 2010. He debuted with his breakout single, “Holla At Your Boy.” The track appeared on his first album, Superstar. It helped launch his career and elevate Afrobeats globally.

He is set to perform at July’s AfroNation Festival in Portugal.

RELATED CONTENT: Reggae Music Icon Jimmy Cliff Dead At 81