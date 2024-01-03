Sports by Rafael Pena Woman Track Athlete Goes Viral Outrunning Male Friend Who Doubted She Could Win Race A Division 1 track athlete effortlessly debunked stereotypes when she took on a male friend who doubted any woman athlete could outrun him.











In a viral TikTok video posted on Dec. 17, 22-year-old Alahna Sabbakhan, a Division 1 track athlete at the University of Virginia, effortlessly debunked stereotypes when she took on a male acquaintance who doubted any woman could outrun him, according to DailyMail.

The one-minute clip showcases Alahna’s prowess as she and the young man engage in a 400-meter race, a challenging distance requiring a delicate balance of sprinting and endurance. Alahna’s narration provides context, explaining that the challenge arose when the acquaintance boasted about his athletic prowess, firmly believing no woman could beat him.

Amused by the challenge, Alahna agreed to the race, even though the acquaintance, not a regular runner, brought along his parents, family, and friends. The footage reveals Alahna maintaining a neck-and-neck position for the first 200 meters, strategically conserving her energy. As her challenger’s lack of fitness took its toll, Alahna accelerated and crossed the finish line with an impressive 57-second time, leaving the opponent trailing over 10 seconds behind.

In an interview with Today.com, Alahna shared her cool response to the challenger, highlighting that he acknowledged the race’s difficulty rather than being a sore loser. She stated, “He wasn’t like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t fair.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.'”

The viral video garnered widespread attention and serves as a testament to breaking stereotypes and challenging preconceived notions about female athletes.

