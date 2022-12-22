Mississippi Police Fatally Shot Black Woman Holding Walmart Employee Hostage

Mississippi police fatally shot a woman who was seen holding a Walmart employee hostage on Wednesday.

Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was fatally shot by a member of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety after she held another woman hostage in a Walmart in Richland while demanding to speak to a news anchor, ABC News reports.

A video that has been widely shared across social media shows a woman holding a gun in one hand while using the other hand to hold the Walmart employee’s vest. The employee looked visibly shaken as the woman holding the gun demanded a news anchor.

“Get a news anchor here now!” the woman shouts while others in the store begged her to let the employee go.

The video shows police arriving at the scene and asking the woman to drop her weapon and put her hands up. The woman claimed she was not trying to hurt anyone.

The Richland Police Department initially reported the incident around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday through a social media post, WAPT reports.

“RPD is working an incident at Walmart involving a weapon. The scene is secure and we will provide updates when they become available,” the post said.

Just two hours later, police shared an update confirming an officer-involved shooting.

“RPD had an officer involved shooting this evening at Walmart,” they wrote.” All of our officers are safe. Walmart is secure and closed at this time. MBI will be conducting an independent investigation.”

Police later confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot and no one else was injured during the shooting.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved — the officers, everybody that was involved in this situation,” Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon said. “You know, with the Christmas season coming, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved in the Christmas season.”

McLendon also said people who are struggling can reach out to the Richland police for help. “If you see something, say something,” he added.