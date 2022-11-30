Woman Who Claimed Affair With LaTocha Scott’s Husband Says Instagram Was Hacked, Denies Romance

A woman who allegedly accused the husband of Xscape group member LaTocha Scott of having an extramarital affair has claimed that her Instagram page was hacked.

An Instagram post by Unykue Foucha, who states she is an entrepreneur on her page and the founder/CEO of a company named, HAUTE BODY, revealed in a recent post that the news of an affair with Rocky Bivens is false.

“MY PAGE WAS HACKED!! “I am NOT pregnant! Nor am I having an affair with anyone. The Fact that a fake sonogram was made with no information on it is crazy. I would never EVER knowingly date a married man!!!

“That is NOT my character. “I was once a married woman myself. I have 3 amazing and handsome sons that came from that relationship. I do my best as a single parent and my boys are proud to call me momma. It’s insane that a simple pic at an event turned into a nightmare. I feel for everyone involved because I actually love Xscape.

“I don’t know what this is about or who would go to these EXTREME measures. But this was obviously a set up in an attempt to ruin MY FAMILY AND THEIRS!!! I don’t know what’s going on just yet but I’m going to get to the bottom of this.”

Earlier this week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Foucha posted receipts that seemingly show she was having an affair with Bivens.

“The most f**ked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time,” Foucha stated in the caption posted by The Shade Room. The post had two pictures in it. It showed a photo of Foucha and Bivens posing for the camera and another which revealed an ultrasound of a developing baby.