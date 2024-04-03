by Stacy Jackson NYC Lincoln Center Hosts Tribute To Women In Hip-Hop "Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium" is a tribute to the trailblazing women who helped shape hip-hop culture over the years.









The Lincoln Center, in collaboration with the Hip-Hop Education Center, will host the inaugural “Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium,” a tribute to women in Hip-Hop, this Friday, April 5, in New York City.

This groundbreaking event aims to highlight the women pioneers who have played a pivotal role in hip-hop culture. According to the event details, the all-day symposium will celebrate the rich tapestry of talent and innovation women contributed to the industry “as a means of empowering future and seasoned artistic leaders.”

Event coordinators have curated panel discussions, keynote speeches, performances, and networking opportunities for attendees.

Friday’s conference schedule will cover discussions on mentorship, negotiation, staying grounded, and challenging the culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from trailblazing women who had the audacity to pick up the mic in an all-male-dominated culture in the 1970s, including hip-hop pioneers like MC Sha-Rock, Pebblee Poo, Dr. MC Debbie D, and Lisa Lee. Speaker Dr. Joan Morgan, who coined the term “hip-hop feminism” in 1995, will discuss the evolution, shortfall, and promise of hip-hop feminism. Plus, speaker Wendy Day will provide tips and strategies for negotiating contracts, intellectual property, positions, royalties, and more.

The event will feature captivating dance performances from Full Circle Productions and Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, adding to the vibrant celebration of women’s contributions to hip-hop.

“Fresh, Bold & So Def” will occur from 2 pm until 11 pm at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall at 1941 Broadway. Entry is $35.00 with a donation-based option at a minimum of $5 to make it accessible to everyone.

In 2023, BLACK ENTERPRISE covered the Lincoln Center’s commemoration of 50 years of hip-hop. The famed performing arts establishment hosted “Hip Hop Week,” a four-day-long event featuring music, dancing, workshops, art installations, and interactive events. Hip-hop moguls across the industry also commemorated this special anniversary with their own announcements, releases, partnerships, appearances, and events, underscoring hip-hop culture’s enduring impact and significance.